Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF SGDJ is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has moved up 82.40% from its 52-week low price of $29.44 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

SGDJ in Focus

The underlying Solactive Junior Gold Miners Custom Factors Index aims to track the performance of small-capitalization gold companies whose stocks are listed on regulated exchanges. The product charges 50 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

Gold producers are set for record-breaking profit margins this earnings season, due to a surge in gold prices—up over $400 in Q2—outpacing cost increases, which have largely stabilized. Falling fuel costs, productivity gains, and completed mine projects are aiding profitability.

With gold expected to average $3,200/oz in 2025–26, mid-tier and intermediate miners—still trading at discounts—offer the best value, supported by strong leverage to prices, reserve upside, and M&A potential, per Stifel Financial Corp., as quoted on Kitco.

More Gains Ahead?

SGDJ may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 69.90 (as of Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

