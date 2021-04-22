Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Hits a 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF GDX is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 49.7% from its 52-week low price of $30.64/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

GDX in Focus

This ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in the gold mining industry. It has AUM of $14.97 billion and charges 52 basis points in annual fees.

Why the Move?

Concerns about further pandemic-related lockdowns due to the aggravating coronavirus outbreak have once again prompted a flight to safe-haven assets. Moreover, the decline in U.S. dollar and Fed’s continued dovish stance are supporting the upside in the yellow metal. Notably, gold is considered a great store of value and hedge against market turmoil. This is making funds like GDX an attractive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like it might remain strong since it has a positive weighted alpha of 6.92, which gives cues of further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



VANECK-GOLD MNR (GDX): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.