Gold, miners drag Australian shares lower ahead of key inflation print

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Tuesday dragged by the losses in gold and mining stocks, while caution ahead of headline inflation data later in the week also weighed on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO settled 0.5% lower at 7038.2 points. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Monday.

Traders in Australia await August inflation and retail sales data due on Wednesday, which will give insights on how the economy has adjusted to the rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

"The CPI print for August will likely show evidence of growing inflationary pressures stemming from high energy prices." said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Gold stocks .AXGD were the top losers in the benchmark index, falling 1.9% in line with weaker bullion prices, with country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX dropping 2.1% and Northern Star Resources NST.AX down 1.1%.

"Gold prices are being hampered by the ongoing USD strength and a continuation of higher U.S. treasury yields," added Waterer.

Miners .AXMM lost 1.8%, weighed down by a decline in iron ore futures amid demand concerns ahead of top steel producer China's official holidays from Sept. 29.

Heavyweight mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX dropped between 1.9% and 2.1%.

The energy index .AXEJ slipped 0.7%, hit by a 1% slide in Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and 0.5% falling Santos STO.AX.

Technology stocks .AXIJ ended the day 1.9% lower, with local information technology firms Xero XRO.AX and Megaport MP1.AX dragging 2.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ lifted the somber mood, gaining 0.1%, with the country's largest lendor Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX adding 0.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended the day 0.3% lower at 11,342.87.

