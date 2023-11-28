Gold Miners Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GDX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: GDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.17, changing hands as high as $30.45 per share. Gold Miners shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GDX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.62 per share, with $36.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.32.
