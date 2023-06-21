Gold miner Northern Star approves $1 bln KCGM mill expansion

June 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Northern Star Resources NST.AX said on Thursday it has received board approval to develop the A$1.5 billion ($1.02 billion) Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) mill expansion project.

The expansion will increase and modernise KCGM's processing capacity from 13 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 27 mtpa, Northern Star said.

($1 = 1.4717 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

