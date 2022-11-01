US Markets
Gold miner Newmont's third-quarter profit more than halves

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp NEM.N on Tuesday reported a 56% drop in third-quarter adjusted profit as the world's biggest gold miner was hurt by lower gold prices, higher input costs and a tight labor market.

The company's adjusted profit fell to $212 million, or 27 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $483 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

