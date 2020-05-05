Gold miner Newmont's quarterly profit jumps on higher output, bullion prices
May 5 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp NEM.N, the world's biggest gold miner, posted a more than nine-fold jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, buoyed by higher production and a surge in bullion prices as safe-haven asset demand grew in a coronavirus-hit global economy.
The U.S.-based company said net income attributable to shareholders rose to $822 million or $1.02 per share in the first-quarter ended March 31, compared with $87 million, or 16 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Attributable gold production rose to 1.5 million ounces, from last year's 1.23 million ounces.
