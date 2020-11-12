Public Companies
NEM

Gold miner Newmont targets net-zero emissions by 2050

Contributors
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Maju Samuel Reuters
Published

Top gold producer Newmont Corp on Thursday pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as investors and policymakers call for climate change initiatives and clean energy.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Top gold producer Newmont Corp NEM.N on Thursday pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as investors and policymakers call for climate change initiatives and clean energy.

There has been increasing pressure from investors and environmental groups on the mining industry to tackle issues such as climate change and pollution.

Newmont, which also aims a 30% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, said it would implement a new energy and climate investment standard to ensure that the targets are embedded into investment decisions related to fleet vehicles, production equipment and onsite renewable power generation.

Newmont said 88% of its energy used for mining and milling is generated from carbon-based fuels.

Earlier this year, BHP Group BHP.AX, the world's biggest listed miner, said it would focus on cutting its operational emissions by 30% by the 2030 financial year from 2020 levels, and link executive bonuses to its progress.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru and Maju Samuel)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEM BHP

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Amazon Prime Of Education: Chegg CFO Explains Growth Plans

    Chegg beat analyst expectations for Q3 on Oct. 26 with another strong quarter of top-line growth, up 64%. But after more than doubling this year, Chegg stock sold off in the wake of the report as adjusted earnings declined 6% year-over-year.

    Nov 3, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Public Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular