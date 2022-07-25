US Markets
NEM

Gold miner Newmont profit slumps on lower gold prices

Rithika Krishna Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 25 (Reuters) - Miner Newmont Corp NEM.N on Monday reported a drop of about 41% in second-quarter adjusted profit hurt by lower gold prices.

Bullion prices XAU= faced their worst quarter since early 2021, falling nearly 7% in the three months ended June, as a firm dollar and aggressive rate hikes from central banks to rein in inflation eroded the appeal of the non-yielding asset.

The company said its all-in sustaining cost, an industry metric that reflects total expenses associated with production, rose to $1,199 per ounce of gold from $1,035 per ounce.

The attributable gold production in the quarter rose to 1.5 million ounces from 1.45 million ounces a year earlier.

Net income from continuing operations dropped to $379 million, or 48 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $640 million, or 80 cents per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

