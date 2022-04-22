Gold miner Newmont posts fall in first-quarter profit

April 22 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp NEM.N on Friday posted a fall in first-quarter profit, as the world's biggest gold miner was hurt by lower gold sales volumes.

The company's net income attributable to stockholders from continuing operations fell to $432 million, or 54 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $538 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

