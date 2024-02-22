Gold miner Newmont plans to divest six mines

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp NEM.N, the world's largest gold miner, said on Thursday it intends to divest six non-core assets, including its Eleonore mine in Quebec and its Porcupine mine in Ontario, along with two non-core projects including the Coffee mine in Yukon and Newcrest's Havieron mine in Western Australia.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

