Gold miner Newmont plans to divest six mines

February 22, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp NEM.N, the world's largest gold miner, said on Thursday it intends to divest six non-core assets, including its Eleonore mine in Quebec and its Porcupine mine in Ontario, along with two non-core projects including the Coffee mine in Yukon and Newcrest's Havieron mine in Western Australia.

