Gold miner Newmont misses quarterly profit estimates

Adds details, background

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp NEM.N on Thursday fell short of Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, as the world's largest gold miner struggled with lower prices and increased costs.

Average realized gold prices fell 2.2% to $1,758 per ounce in the quarter from a year earlier, while all-in sustaining cost for gold, an industry metric that reflects total expenses associated with production, rose 15% to $1,215 per ounce.

Miners had to grapple with higher fuel costs, as well as labor shortages in 2022.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a net income of 44 cents per share for the October-December quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of 46 cents.

Earlier this month, Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AXrebuffed Newmont's $16.9 billion takeover bid, but left the door open for a better offer.

A source familiar with management's thinking previously told Reuters that Newmont was open to sweetening its offer.

Denver, Colorado-based Newmont said attributable gold production for the fourth quarter rose marginally to 1.63 million ounces from 1.62 million ounces in the previous year quarter.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.