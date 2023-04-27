News & Insights

Gold miner Newmont beats quarterly profit

April 27, 2023 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by Ankit Kumar for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp NEM.N beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter profit on Thursday, as the world's largest gold miner benefited from higher prices of the yellow metal.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a net income of 40 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 33 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

