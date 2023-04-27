Gold miner Newmont beats quarterly profit

April 27 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp NEM.N beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter profit on Thursday, as the world's largest gold miner benefited from higher prices of the yellow metal.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a net income of 40 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 33 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.