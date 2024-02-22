Gold miner Newmont beats Q4 profit estimates, plans to divest six mines

Adds details on fourth-quarter results

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp NEM.N, the world's largest gold miner, beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday and said it will divest six non-core assets.

The assets being divested include its Eleonore mine in Quebec and Porcupine mine in Ontario, along with two non-core projects including the Coffee mine in Yukon and Newcrest's Havieron mine in Western Australia.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a net income of 50 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analyst estimates of 46 cents per share per LSEG data.

The Denver, Colorado-based miner said it intends to focus on its 10 tier-1 assets which will drive long-term growth and forecast 2024 production guidance of nearly 6.9 million gold ounces, compared with the 5.5 million gold ounces produced in 2023.

