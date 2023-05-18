News & Insights

Gold miner Newmont appoints Karyn Ovelman as CFO

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 18, 2023 — 08:04 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Updates with details from statement and background

May 18 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont Corp NEM.N said on Thursday it had appointed Karyn Ovelman, lead independent director at steelmaker ArcelorMittal MT.LU, as its chief financial officer.

Ovelman will take over a position that has been vacant for nearly seven months after Baker Hughes Co BKR.Otapped Newmont's Nancy Buese as its finance chief last year.

The appointment also comes at a time when Newmont prepares to complete the acquisition of Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX in a deal valued at A$26.2 billion ($17.77 billion), one of the world's largest buyouts so far this year.

Ovelman will take charge during the second quarter of 2023, Newmont said in a statement.

"Karyn brings a breadth of global experience operating in complex financial environments," Newmont CEO Tom Palmer said.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

