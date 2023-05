May 18 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont Corp NEM.N on Thursday said that it had appointed Karyn Ovelman as its chief financial officer.

Ovelman will join Newmont during the second quarter of 2023, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

