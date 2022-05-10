Gold miner Newmont anticipates to move forward with Peru mine expansion -CEO

May 10 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont Corp NEM.N is anticipating that it will move forward on a $2 billion investment on the so-called Yanacocha sulfides project in Peru, CEO Tom Palmer said on Tuesday.

The remarks are the strongest support yet for a project that Newmont says will only be fully decided later this year. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer and a major producer of gold.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler)

