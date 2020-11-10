Gold miner Endeavour Mining in merger talks with Teranga

Adds background, media report

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO said on Tuesday it was in talks with fellow West Africa-focused gold miner Teranga Gold TGZ.TO over a potential merger, as it looks to add heft amid soaring prices for the yellow metal.

The discussions may or may not result in an agreement, the company said.

Earlier this year, Endeavour acquired miner Semafo to create the biggest gold producer in Burkina Faso, increasing its focus on the country despite rising insecurity.

The announcement also comes at a time when prices of safe-haven gold have gained on the back of global stimulus to cushion economies from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday's close, Endeavour had a market valuation of C$5.23 billion, while Teranga was worth C$2.2 billion.

Bloomberg had previously reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that Endeavour Mining was exploring a purchase of Teranga.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.