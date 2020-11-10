Gold miner Endeavour in merger talks with Teranga

Nov 10 (Reuters) - West Africa-focused gold miner Endeavour EDV.TO said on Tuesday it is in discussions with Teranga Mining regarding a potential merger of equals.

The discussions may or may not result in an agreement, the company said.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.