Gold miner Endeavour in merger talks with Teranga

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANNE MIMAULT

Nov 10 (Reuters) - West Africa-focused gold miner Endeavour EDV.TO said on Tuesday it is in discussions with Teranga Mining regarding a potential merger of equals.

The discussions may or may not result in an agreement, the company said.

