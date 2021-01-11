Gold mine explosion in China traps 22 workers underground -Xinhua

Contributor
Se Young Lee Reuters
Published

Chinese authorities have dispatched rescue workers to a gold mine in the country's northeast after 22 workers were trapped underground following an explosion, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The accident happened at 2 p.m. local time on Sunday in Xicheng Township, located in eastern Shandong province. Rescue workers have so far been unable to contact the trapped miners because the blast damaged the communication signal system, the report said.

Xinhua said the mine was owned by Shandong Wucailong Investment Co Ltd. That company is named by Zhaojin Mining 1818.HK, China’s fourth-biggest gold miner, as a related party/“subsidiary of an associate” in its 2019 annual report.

