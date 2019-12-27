Gold little changed on sparse trade, trade uncertainties linger

Gold held firm above $1,500 an ounce on Friday and was set for its best week in nearly four months, as volumes remained thin in cautious holiday trade, with global economic growth concerns and U.S.-China trade uncertainties providing support.
