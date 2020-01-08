Gold little changed as fears of larger U.S.-Iran conflict ease

Gold prices were steady on Thursday, retreating from the near seven-year peak hit in the previous session, as a softening rhetoric by the United States and Iran allayed concerns of a larger military conflict.
