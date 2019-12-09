US Markets

Gold little changed ahead of Fed meeting, U.S. tariff deadline

Credit: REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Gold was trading in a tight range on Tuesday ahead of a two-day rate-setting meeting by the U.S. central bank, with investors awaiting clarity on whether a next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will come into effect this weekend.

