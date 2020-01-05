Gold jumps to near 7-year high as Mideast tensions spur safe-haven appetite

Gold soared to its highest in nearly seven years on Monday, as intensifying tensions in the Middle East drove investors towards the safe-haven metal, while palladium surpassed $2,000-level to hit a record high.
