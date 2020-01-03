Gold jumps to 4-month peak as Middle East tensions spark safety buying

Gold prices surged on Friday to a four-month peak, racing past the key $1,550 an ounce level after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, prompting a rush into safety assets.
