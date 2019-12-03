Gold jumps over 1% as Trump says trade deal could extend to 2020

Gold jumped more than 1% on Tuesday on fading optimism surrounding a U.S.-China trade deal after U.S. President Donald Trump said talks could extend until after the presidential elections in November 2020.
