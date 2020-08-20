Gold Jumps On Renewed Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - Gold rebounded on Thursday after heavy losses a day earlier, regaining appeal as a safe haven after worries resurfaced over the health of the global economy.

Spot gold spiked $23.30 or 1.21 percent to $1,951.20 after having fallen over 3.5 percent to a near one-week low on Wednesday.

The dollar inched up against rival currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes highlighted the uncertainties surrounding the economic recovery from a pandemic-induced slump.

The minutes of the Fed's July meeting noted that the coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world, and that economic activity as well employment remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year.

The lack of inflationary comments from the Fed, downbeat economic outlook and negative comments about yield curve control triggered a retreat in global equities.

