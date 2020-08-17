Gold inches up on weaker dollar

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Tuesday on the back of a weaker dollar, although gains were capped by a rally in U.S. equities and signs of a recovery in global economic activity.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $1,987.51 per ounce by 0114 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,993.30 per ounce.

* The dollar was down 0.2% at an over one-week low, making gold cheaper for those holding other currencies. [USD/]

* Asian markets were set to track Wall Street's technology-driven rally. The Nasdaq hit a record high on Monday, while S&P 500 reached close to its record level. [MKTS/GLOB] [.N]

* Indicative of the beginnings of a recovery from the pandemic, Japan's manufacturers were at their least pessimistic in four months in August, a survey of business sentiment showed.

* Germany's economy is set for a rapid growth over the summer months, but a coronavirus vaccine may be necessary before a complete rebound is possible, the country's central bank said on Monday.

* Investors now await the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting due for release on Wednesday.

* Over 21.81 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 770,518​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

* U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday promised tax credits for firms who relocate manufacturing facilities to the United States from China.

* Trump's administration also stated it will further tighten restrictions on Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.33% to 1,252.38 tonnes on Monday. [GOL/ETF]

* Silver climbed 1% to $27.69 per ounce, and platinum rose 0.9% to $957.73. Palladium fell 1.2% to $2,172.80.

