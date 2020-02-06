Gold inches up on virus concerns; set for worst week since early Nov

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday as fears over a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact fuelled safe-haven buying.

However, China's move to cut tariffs on some U.S. imports that sent global stock markets higher in the previous session weighed on bullion prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% to $1,568.76 per ounce by 0052 GMT. The metal has fallen 1.3% so far this week, heading for its worst week since Nov. 8. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were flat at $1,570.70.

* The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 636 by the end of Thursday, up 73 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

* Asian shares eased as investors remained jittery about the widespread virus outbreak. MKTS/GLOB

* Beijing said it would lower extra levies imposed last year on 1,717 U.S. products, weeks after the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal that brought a truce to a bruising tariff dispute between the world's two largest economies.

* The dollar .DXY was on track for its best weekly gain since early November, amid upbeat economic indicators ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data. USD/

* U.S. weekly jobless claims hit a nine-month low as the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to 202,000 last week, while productivity rebounded in the fourth quarter.

* U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles said policymakers should consider changes that would make it easier for banks to treat Treasury holdings as similar to reserves held with the central bank when meeting liquidity requirements.

* Two illegal Zimbabwean miners died and another was injured after the gold mine they were working in collapsed, the disaster management agency said on Thursday.

* Palladium XPD= advanced 0.4% to $2,355.36 an ounce, silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $17.83, and platinum XPT= edged higher by 0.1% to $962.87.

DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Dec

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Jan

0830 UK Halifax House Prices MM Jan

1030 Russia Central bank key rate Feb

1200 Brazil IPCA Inflation Index MM Jan

1330 US Non-farm Payrolls Jan

1330 US Unemployment Rate Jan

1330 US Average Earnings YY Jan

2000 US Consumer Credit Dec

-- China Exports, Imports YY Jan

-- China Trade Balance USD Jan

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 5072; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.