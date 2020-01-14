Gold inches up as U.S. says China tariffs in place till Phase 2 deal

Gold edged up on Wednesday, after a top U.S. official said tariffs on China would stay until a Phase 2 deal is completed, ahead of the signing of an interim trade deal between the two countries, while palladium scaled a record peak.
