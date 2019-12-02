Gold inches up as Trump's Latin American tariffs curb risk appetite

Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, hovering near the one-week high hit in the previous session, after U.S. President Donald Trump's move to slap tariffs on Brazil and Argentina stoked fresh concerns around global trade and hit risk appetite.
