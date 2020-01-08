US Markets

Gold inches up as investors still wary of U.S.-Iran conflict risk

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as investors preferred to stay put with safe-haven assets even though the chances of an escalation in U.S.-Iran conflict waned after the two sides softened their stance.

