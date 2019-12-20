US Markets

Gold inches lower on trade cheer; focus on U.S. GDP data

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Gold prices inched lower on Friday in range-bound trade, pressured by increased risk appetite on hopes of an interim Sino-U.S. deal being signed soon, while investors awaited U.S. GDP data release for fresh cues.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular