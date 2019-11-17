US Markets

Gold inches lower on cautious optimism over U.S.-China trade

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Gold eased on Monday, pressured by optimism over U.S.-China trade ties following a report of "constructive talks" over the weekend, but held within a tight range as caution set in with investors awaiting concrete signals on the negotiations.

