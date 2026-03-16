Gold Inches Lower As Investors Await Fed Decision

(RTTNews) - Gold prices traded lower on Monday as the ongoing U.S.-Iran war entered its third week.

As inflation risks mount, traders also await directional cues from the central bank meetings this week in the U.S., the U.K., Europe and Australia.

Spot gold dropped 0.6 percent to $4,987.92 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 1.5 percent at $4,988.06.

The U.S. dollar retreated slightly from its 10-month highs as investors kept an eye on the latest developments in the Middle East and looked forward to the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision and Chair Jerome Powell's press conference for directional cues.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, with investors likely to focus on central bank officials' latest projections for rates and the economy.

As markets grapple with a host of new economic risks stemming from the conflict in the Middle East, the chance of an easing by June has come down to just 26 percent from 69 percent a month earlier.

Brent crude prices remain elevated near $105 a barrel despite the Trump administration announcing plans to reveal a new coalition to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned NATO's future is at risk if the allies don't assist in opening the ley oil shipping route amid rising oil prices.

Gulf Arab states reported new missile and drone attacks on Sunday after Iran threatened to widen its campaign. Amid rumors of his death, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly posted a video of himself at a coffee shop.

Meanwhile, senior American and Chinese economic officials concluded negotiations in Paris, focusing on agricultural trade, critical minerals access, and new trade management frameworks, ahead of a planned meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of Mach. Trump has indicated the summit might be delayed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.