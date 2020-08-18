Gold inches higher as dollar extends fall; focus on Fed minutes

US Markets
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, holding above the key $2,000 per ounce pivot, supported by a sagging dollar, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting later in the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,002.12 per ounce by 0029 GMT, after hitting a one-week high of $2,014.97 on Tuesday.

* U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $2,011.60 per ounce.

* The dollar index fell for a sixth straight session, down 0.1%, to hold near a more than two-year low hit in the last session, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

* U.S. Treasury yields edged lower as the market largely snubbed strong housing data and looked for signs that a political impasse over a new round of aid to bolster the coronavirus-hit economy was easing. [US/]

* Asian equities were mostly firmer on Wednesday after a strong Wall Street session in which the S&P 500 hit an all-time high, rebounding from huge losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. [MKTS/GLOB]

* More than 22.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 774,989​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

* Japan's exports fell 19.2% in July from a year earlier, posting a fifth straight month of double-digit declines, Ministry of Finance data showed.

* Markets are looking to the release at 1800 GMT of the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting that might give more clues on the interest rate outlook.

* Silver rose 0.6% to $27.82 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.2% to $958.33, and palladium edged 0.1% to $2,190.98.

