Gold inches down as easing U.S.-Iran tensions whet risk appetite

Gold prices edged lower on Friday, having declined as much as 1% in the previous session, as de-escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions brought relief to markets and boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.
