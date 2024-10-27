Gold Hydrogen Suspends Trading Ahead of Key Update

Gold Hydrogen Ltd. (AU:GHY) has released an update.

Gold Hydrogen Ltd. has requested a trading halt on its shares pending a significant announcement regarding exploration results from its Ramsay Project in South Australia. Investors are eagerly awaiting the update, which could potentially impact the company’s market performance. Trading is expected to resume by October 30, 2024, unless the announcement is made sooner.

