Gold Hydrogen Shares Australian Exploration Insights

May 22, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Gold Hydrogen Ltd. (AU:GHY) has released an update.

Gold Hydrogen Limited, an innovator in natural hydrogen exploration, has shared insights from Australia’s first exploration wells, Ramsay 1 & 2, at the AEP Conference in Perth. The company emphasized that their presentation is informational and not an investment solicitation, while also cautioning potential investors to consult professionals due to the speculative nature of such investments. Gold Hydrogen disclaims liability for any inaccuracies in the presentation, which includes forward-looking statements and prospective resource estimates subject to market risks and uncertainties.

