Gold Hydrogen Reports Landmark Purity Levels

Gold Hydrogen Ltd. has confirmed exceptional purity levels of natural hydrogen and helium, achieving up to 95.8% and 17.5% respectively in Stage 1 testing of the Ramsay Project. The successful extraction from multiple zones and high permeability of the tested formations de-risk the project, with Stage 2 set to further assess well performance and support the design of a pilot plant. The company’s Managing Director hails these as some of the highest purity levels recorded globally, setting the stage for potential commercial-level production.

