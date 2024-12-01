News & Insights

Gold Hydrogen Ltd. Highlights Growth at Investor Conferences

December 01, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Gold Hydrogen Ltd. (AU:GHY) has released an update.

Gold Hydrogen Ltd. is set to present at the upcoming Resources Rising Stars Summer Series Conferences in Sydney and Melbourne, showcasing their promising exploration in natural hydrogen and helium in South Australia. The company is capitalizing on the growing global demand for these gases, with extensive permit areas and strategic partnerships in place. This event offers potential investors insight into Gold Hydrogen’s future developments and market potential.

