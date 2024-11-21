Gold Hunter Resources Joins Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Gold Hunter Resources (TSE:HUNT) has released an update.
Gold Hunter Resources has announced that its shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, aiming to boost its visibility and liquidity by tapping into European financial markets. This strategic move is expected to connect the company with European investors, enhancing its global presence in the mineral exploration sector.
