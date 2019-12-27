Gold holds steady near two-month peak in slow year-end trading

Gold steadied after rising to its highest in nearly two months earlier on Friday, as investors cautiously adjusted their positions in thin year-end trading, but the metal was still on path for its best week in more than four months.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.