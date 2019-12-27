US Markets

Gold holds steady near two-month peak in slow year-end trading

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

Gold steadied after rising to its highest in nearly two months earlier on Friday, as investors cautiously adjusted their positions in thin year-end trading, but the metal was still on path for its best week in more than four months.

Reuters

Reuters

