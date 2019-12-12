Gold holds steady as tariff deadline nears

Gold was steady on Thursday as investors waited to see if new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would emerge by a Dec. 15 deadline and after the Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged.
