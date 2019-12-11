Gold holds overnight gains after Fed keeps rates steady

Gold prices on Thursday hovered near a one-week high hit in the previous session, as the dollar nursed its steepest losses in weeks after the U.S. Federal Reserve stood pat on interest rates and signalled moderate economic growth for next year.
