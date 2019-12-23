Gold holds ground on weak U.S. data, trade deal concerns

Gold prices on Tuesday held steady near a more than one-week high hit in the previous session, as disappointing U.S. data and concerns about an interim Sino-U.S. trade deal supported the safe-haven metal in holiday-thinned trade.
