Gold hits over 1-week high on gloomy U.S. Fed outlook

June 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices touched a more than one-week high on Thursday, as bleak economic projections from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,732.56 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT, after hitting its highest level since June 2 earlier in the session.

* U.S. gold futures climbed 1.2% to $1,741.90.

* On Wednesday, gold rose 1.3%- its largest daily percentage rise in over a month.

* On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank repeated its promise of continued extraordinary support, estimating the U.S. economy to shrink by 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be at 9.3% at year's end.

* Fed officials also flagged the need to keep the key interest rate near zero through at least 2022.

* Large stimulus measures and low interest rates tend to support gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

* Asian equities were set to fall on Thursday after gloomy economic projections from the Fed sent the U.S. dollar and most Wall Street shares lower. [MKTS/GLOB] [USD/] [.N]

* In the U.S., coronavirus cases rose over 2 million on Wednesday. New infections are rising slightly after five weeks of declines, however, part of the increase is due to more testing.

* White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. economy appears to have hit a turning point after rapidly plunging into a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic about three months ago.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.4% to 1,129.50 tonnes. [GOL/ETF]

* Palladium fell 0.9% to $1,929.96 per ounce and silver declined 1.7% to $17.95, while platinum rose 0.5% to $836.38.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly 1600 US Federal Reserve releases figures on the financial health of U.S. household in its Flow of Funds report for Q1

