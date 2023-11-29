Gold hits near 7-month peak as dollar, yields weaken on Fed rate cut bets

By Harshit Verma

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices touched a nearly seven-month high on Wednesday propelled by an extended decline in the U.S. dollar and bond yields as investors grew confident that the Federal Reserve would likely cut rates by the first half of next year.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $2,044.53 per ounce by 0453 GMT after hitting its highest since May 5. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for December delivery rose 0.3% to $2,045.40 per ounce.

"Gold is driven by an increasing market expectation of a Fed pivot from a hawkish tilt to a dovish tilt in the first half of next year - earlier than it did before," said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

"The key point data to look for is the PCE (personal consumption expenditures) data and markets are expecting another slowdown in inflationary pressure in U.S.," said Wong.

Traders are now pricing in a more than 70% chance of rates easing in May next year, compared with a 50% chance on Tuesday, CME's FedWatch Tool shows.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing bullion.

Investors' attention is now on the revised U.S. third-quarter GDP figures, due at 1330 GMT and on key PCE data - Fed's preferred inflation gauge - on Thursday.

Making gold less expensive for other currency holders, the dollar index .DXY slid to a more than three-month low against its rivals, and was poised to mark its worst monthly performance in a year. Meanwhile, yields on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell to an over two-month lows of 4.2860%. US/USD/

According to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold XAU= may extend gains into a range of $2,059-$2,069 per ounce. TECH/C

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.2% to $24.96 per ounce, platinum XPT= was down 0.3% to $937.41. Palladium XPD= was steady at $1,054.75 per ounce.

