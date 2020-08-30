Gold hits near 2-week high on weaker dollar, dovish Fed signals

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday to their highest level in nearly two weeks, as demand was boosted by a weaker dollar and the U.S. Federal Reserve's new policy framework suggested that interest rates would remain low for some time.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,971.68 per ounce by 0043 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 19 at $1,976 in early Asian trade. However, gold is down nearly 0.2% so far this month.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,982.50.

* Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would adopt an average inflation target, meaning rates are likely to stay low for longer.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

* The dollar index fell 0.2% and was on track for its fourth consecutive monthly decline. [USD/]

* Asian shares notched a fresh two-year high as investors wagered monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super stimulatory for a protracted period. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as India marked a worldwide record for daily new cases in the COVID-19 pandemic.

* China's factory activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in August.

* Japan's factory output rose for a second straight month in July, while retail sales fell for a fifth straight month.

* Speculators reduced their bullish positions in COMEX gold and raised them in silver contracts in the week to Aug. 25. [CFTC/]

* On the physical side, dealers in India offered the highest discounts on gold in five months last week as a dip in domestic prices failed to revive demand. [GOL/AS]

* Silver jumped 1.7% to $27.94 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $935.06, and palladium gained 0.6% to $2,217.77.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1200 Germany CPI, HICP Prelim YY

