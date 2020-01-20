Gold hits 2-week high on safe-haven demand

Gold prices rose to a near two-week high on Tuesday as investors sought refuge in the safe-haven metal, amid concerns of a virus outbreak in China and tensions in the Middle East, while traders awaited a Bank of Japan policy decision.
